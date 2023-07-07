Pickleball Tournament Coming to Fenway Park in 2023 next week

Fenway Park is hosting a pickleball tournament next week, with a mix of professional and amateur events open to fans of the fastest-growing sports in the nation.

Pickleball4America's event at Fenway, part of its new Ballpark Festival Series, will run July 12 through July 16.

The event includes professional and amateur tournaments as well as open play opportunities.

Fans are asked to register for the opportunity to purchase court reservations or participate in the amateur tournament.

All the information to reserve a court or purchase tickets can be found here.

Court times for the twelve courts in Fenway Park’s outfield will be available for rent in 80-minute increments for up to 10 people.

Top names for the women's events will include 2023 US Open Pickleball Championships Women's Doubles champions Simone Jardim & Parris Todd, top-ranked Professional Pickleball Association Tour player Jorja Johnson and Association of Pickleball Players tour member Milan Rane. On the men's side, top-ranked Professional Pickleball Association Tour JW Johnson, reigning 2023 US Open Men’s Doubles champion, Hunter Johnson, reigning 2023 US Open Men’s Singles champion and Association of Pickleball Players tour player Rob Nunnery.

The full schedule is available here.

Pickleball is one of America’s fastest growing sports, which means it also comes with its fair share of injuries.

Pickleball has been called the fastest-growing sport in the country. The mix of ping pong, tennis and volleyball played with paddles and a kind of whiffle ball has had millions of people play.

And Fenway Park, known for its concerts as well as its baseball games, has been hosting an increasingly diverse set of events as well. It's hosted hockey games, including two of the NHL's outdoor Winter Classic games, and last year hosted both a college football bowl game and a pop-up Top Golf locale.