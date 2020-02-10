Picklefest, Beanpot: 50 Great Ways to Have Some Fun In and Around Boston This Week

From the Beanpot finals, to a picklefest pop up, a chocolate and wine pairing class and more, we’ve gathered our picks for the week ahead.

Monday, Feb. 10

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Boston Common.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. Noon to 5 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Boston History Tour Pub Crawl

Mix hidden history, craft beer and good times during Boston Crawling’s guided History Tour Pub Crawl. Visit historic pubs in the Faneuil Hall area of the Freedom trail while guides share stories of Revolutionary Boston. Tours offered daily at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $34.99 and must be purchased in advance. Me﻿et at the Samuel Adams statues in front of Faneuil Hall.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-7 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Beanpot Final & Consolation Game

Northeastern takes on Boston University tonight in the Beanpot Final tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the TD Garden. And this afternoon, you can catch the consolation game between Boston College and Harvard at 4:30 p.m. TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Cityside Free Comedy Monday

Enjoy free comedy every Monday night at Cityside Bar with some of the best stand-up comics working today, along with frequent, surprise guests. Come join in the fun to see comedians who have performed on Conan, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, HBO and more. There’s no cover charge, it’s 21 plus and it’s first come, first seated, with standing room available if sold out. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. It’s Cityside Bar, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

Sing-Along in the Kids Nook with Jeff Jam

Join Jeff Jam today in the Kids Nook at the Boston Public Market for a sing-along the kiddos are sure to love. Jam is a certified Music Together teacher who has been teaching and leading community sing-alongs in Cambridge, Arlington, Belmont and Somerville for more than 10 years. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Boston History Tour Pub Crawl

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

Free Opera Night at the BPL: “Norma”

Enjoy Free Opera Night tonight at the Boston Public Library as Boston Lyric Opera brings Bellini’s “Norma” to stage accompanied by musical selections featuring BLO artists and more. 6 p.m., Boston Public Library Central Branch, McKim Building, Abbey Room.

Night Shift Brewing Fun Run

Looking for an early week run? Head to the Night Shift Brewery tap room every Tuesday for a casual 5K loop with a Night Shift staff member followed by beers on the patio. All experience and speeds welcome and no registration is needed. 6:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Trivia Tuesdays at Dorchester Brewing Company

On Tuesday nights, head on over to Dorchester Brewing Company for Trivia night by Stump! Test your knowledge and have some fun. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Boston History Tour Pub Crawl

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

Don’t Poke The Bear Black & Gold Party

With the playoffs near, head to Harpoon Brewery to try a Don’t Poke The Bear – a black and gold-en ale brewed with Bruins hockey player Christ Wagner. Wear your black and gold, play some corn hole and even score some prizes. Plus you’ll have your chance to enter to win a signed puck from Wagner, a silent auction for signed Harpoon swag, Bruins tickets and more. 5 p.m. Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Free Comedy at Bill’s Bar

Enjoy free 21+ comedy night at Bill’s Bar where lineups regularly feature headlining comedians from “Comedy Central,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. Just be sure to reserve your spot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., Bill’s Bar, 5 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Seasonal Craft in the Kids Nook

Head over to the Boston Public Market this morning for a hands-on seasonal arts and craft’s activities every Thursday in the kids nook. 10-11 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Boston History Tour Pub Crawl

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

Chocolate & Wine Pairing Workshop

Enjoy a chocolate and wine pairing workshop with Goodnow Farms Chocolate and the Massachusetts Wine Shop and learn everything you need to know about which tasting notes complement each other. There will be two, one-hour long sessions between 5-7 p.m. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Truffle Making Class with Taza Chocolate

Join Taza Chocolate for a truffle making class at the Harpoon Beer Hall, plus when you’re done take home not just some knowledge, but also some truffles. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $55. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the class begins at 6 p.m. Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Food Trivia Night

Enjoy a round of food trivia at the Boston Public Market tonight. First place team wins a Boston Public Market gift certificate. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Friday, Feb. 14

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

Boston History Tour Pub Crawl

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Noon and 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Blippi Live!

Preschoolers love Blippi and now Blippi Live is coming to the Lynn Memorial Auditorium tonight. Tickets start at $25. 6 p.m. Lynn Memorial Auditorium, 3 City Hall Square, Lynn.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 7:30 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Yoga in the Beer Garden

Enjoy some yoga in the tap room at Remnant Brewery this morning. Enjoy a craft beer, and then grab a snack from some of the local vendors. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Remnant Brewing Company, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Maple Sugaring Scout Jamboree 2020

Learn all about maple sugaring at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield today. Tour the sugarhouse, try a syrup testing, enjoy winter games and activities, try your hand at the tree-tapping station, toast marshmallows and more. Tickets are $13. 1-4 p.m., Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, 87 Perkins Row, Topsfield.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Boston History Tour Pub Crawl

Picklefest

Join Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen at the Lamplighter Brewing Company for a pickle-themed pop up. 4:30-9:30 p.m., Lamplighter Brewing Company, 284 Broadway, Cambridge.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Sunday, Feb. 16

Taproom Yoga

Enjoy yoga in the Taproom with a Core Power instructor and beer, along with a food vendor once the Taproom opens. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 2 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

