Police search for plane that crashed in Litchfield, Maine

Investigators in Maine are looking for a plane they say crashed Tuesday in Litchfield.

Details are limited, but Maine State Police said late Tuesday afternoon that they were helping the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office in the search for the wreckage.

The Kennebec Journal reported that Buker Road and Oak Hill Road were closed as fire crews looked for the plane. The newspaper noted that sea planes often visit the area's ponds.

NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. According to the FAA, the pilot is the only person who was on board the twin-engine Beechcraft BE99.

No further information was immediately available.