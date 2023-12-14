Plastic pot packaging and sustainability: Program provides incentives for recycling

The child safety standards in cannabis packaging require extra layers of plastic to make them more difficult to open.

Tree House Craft Cannabis – with two dispensaries in Massachusetts – has a strategy to redeem, recycle and, in some cases even reuse the plastic packaging.

“This benefits everyone in the industry," said Wes Ritchie, co-owner of Tree House Craft Cannabis. "No matter what store you are, the volume of plastic going through it is enormous."

At their locations in Dracut and Pepperell, they provide a financial incentive to customers if they return the plastic packaging, no matter where it was purchased. The incentive can be up to $4.

They’ve had 7,000 redemptions since introducing the offer in May of this year, although not everyone who returns a package goes on to use the incentive offer.

More than half a year in, Tree House Craft Cannabis believes it has developed a model that works. They hope to collaborate with the Cannabis Control Commission to make what they’ve started repeatable across the state.

“Massachusetts is a leader in policy on so many things," co-owner Ture Turnbull said. "This is another opportunity for Massachusetts to lead."