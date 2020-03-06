Plymouth Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

School officials in Plymouth, Massachusetts, have closed all public schools on Friday so they can disinfect all 12 school buildings and buses over concerns about the possible spread of coronavirus.

A Plymouth High School student fresh off a class trip to Milan, Italy, began feeling ill on Wednesday night, 11 days after returning from overseas.

"We were answering a 911 call for a patient that had flu-like symptoms," Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley said.

There are growing fears as the number of coronavirus cases continues to go up.

Paramedics rushed him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where doctors later sent him home to self-isolate. It's still unclear what made the student sick.

He has not been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but the hospital also wasn't able to rule it out.

"If they got a test kit from the state, and the testing was done, it would take 48 hours to get the results back," Bradley said. "That particular test isn't done at this particular hospital."

Several local restaurants say they are struggling with uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Given how the deadly virus continues to spread throughout Italy, school officials are taking added precautions.

Plymouth Superintendent Gary Maestas released a statement saying, "We have been in close contact with our partner school in Milan, and as of this morning, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19. As a precaution, all students and chaperones who have traveled to Italy with the high schools have been asked to stay home and self-isolate."

The district didn't say how many of its students and staff went on the trip.

As a result of Wednesday's student illness, school officials have hired a professional commercial cleaning service to clean all surfaces that people come into contact with in all Plymouth schools and school buses.