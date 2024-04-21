Plymouth's ‘Flying Monkey' theater temporarily closed following ‘devastating' fire

A large fire that broke out on Main Street in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday night, sent one firefighter to the hospital and damaged several buildings, including a major theater that was hosting a sold-out concert at the time of the blaze.

The Plymouth Fire Department said it received a report of multiple buildings on fire at 41-45 Main Street around 9:10 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire conditions in two commercial buildings -- Downtown Pizza and the former Peppercorn Natural Food Store. No one was found to be in either one of those places, however, The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center next-door at 39 Main Street was near capacity for a concert, and approximately 450 people were evacuated from there.

The flames were difficult to contain due to the proximity of the buildings and several void spaces in one of the structures that was burning, the fire department said, adding that crews had to be evacuated from the building as the fire progressed.

One Plymouth firefighter was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital where they were treated for a shoulder injury and later released. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from numerous nearby towns responded to assist, and the Plymouth Fire Department thanked them on Sunday for their support.

“The fire companies are to be commended for holding this fire to the two buildings involved," Chief Tom Morrison said. "The Manager of the Flying Monkey is also to be commended for discovering the fire, activating the fire alarm system at that location and notifying 911.”

Vincent Vella, CEO of The Common Man Family, which owns The Flying Monkey, said in a statement Sunday they were extremely grateful to the scores of fire crews who responded quickly, and they are so proud of the staff members who noticed the fire and took quick action: "They put guest and staff safety first and have our utmost respect for their heroic efforts."

The venue -- which was filled with a sold-out crowd, staff and musicians when the devastating fire started in the building next-door -- sustained only minor smoke damage, Vella said.

"We are unbelievably lucky and happy to report that our beloved venue has survived such a devastating event," Vella continued. "Unfortunately, some of the Monkey’s neighbors have suffered tragic losses, and Main Street in Plymouth will look different for some time. We will support them in their efforts to recover."

Vella said Sunday that the Flying Monkey will be closed the next few days as they perform necessary recovery efforts.

"We hope to have the marquee lights back on and the doors of our venue open again very soon," he concluded, noting that ownership has been touched by the outpouring of concern and appreciates the support from the Plymouth community and beyond.

A fire burning in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Vella said they will work with fire officials as they investigate what happened.

Plymouth is a town of about 6,500 just south of New Hampshire's White Mountains and northwest of Lake Winnipesaukee.