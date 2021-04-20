Podcast Picks: What We're Listening to Right Now

Podcast binges are like the new Netflix binges. People love them during walks, meal-prepping, commutes, runs, you name it.

So, we thought we’d give you some ideas. We checked in with our HUB Today correspondents to find out what they’re listening to and loving these days.

MAKING

Colton Bradford’s go-to is called MAKING and it’s produced by NPR.

Colton says, “It takes a different celebrity or politician or public figure and they go back in time and interview the people who have helped them become who they are in today’s society.

“Now my favorite season is the season they interviewed Oprah. They go back in time and interviewed her first manager who gave her her first break in TV.”

It’s recommended by 10/10 and can be found anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

EVERYTHING ICONIC

Maria Sansone can’t get enough of anything pop culture or reality TV and calls Danny Pellegrino’s EVERYTHING ICONIC her guilty pleasure.

He makes me laugh so hard. I’m secretly really into The Real Housewives, don’t tell anyone, and he happens to be a Bravo historian! He recaps all the episodes, he knows everything about all the reality shows and he’s obsessed with a pop culture. Always a good time and he drops two new episodes a week,” that Maria always looks forward to.

UNLOCKING US

“Strong back, soft front, wild heart”. That’s an affirmation Anna Rossi learned while listening to the incomparable Brene Brown’s UNLOCKING US podcast.

“She explores courage and vulnerability in her podcasts, just like in her books, storytelling and lectures,” says Anna.

Brown interviews everyone from Barack Obama to Dolly Parton.

"I actually just listened to a really great one recently with Priya Parker. She wrote the Art of Gathering about intention-setting and how we can find deeper connection, even with simple connecting points like Zoom these days,” that Anna loves listening to while sitting with her dog in her office.

