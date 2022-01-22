Man Shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree

Police are at the scene of a shooting incident at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a male shooting victim has been transported to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries. Local police departments along with various MSP units and are at the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The suspect is not in custody at this time.

Authorities said, the mall is being closed but people sheltering in places in a store are safe to come out. Officers will direct them outside.

People are being told to avoid the area. No further information is available at this time.

Police activity: SOUTH SHORE PLAZA. AVOID THE AREA. DETAILS TO COME. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 22, 2022

More to come.