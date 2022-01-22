Local

Braintree

Man Shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree

Police are at the scene of a shooting incident at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a male shooting victim has been transported to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries. Local police departments along with various MSP units and are at the scene.

The suspect is not in custody at this time.

Authorities said, the mall is being closed but people sheltering in places in a store are safe to come out. Officers will direct them outside.

People are being told to avoid the area. No further information is available at this time.

