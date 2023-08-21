MANCHESTER

Police activity in Manchester, NH shuts down several streets

By Matt Fortin

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police activity in Manchester, New Hampshire, led to a number of street closures on Monday morning.

Officers with the Manchester Police Department were in the area of Lake Avenue and Chestnut Street, the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 7:30 a.m.

Street closures due to the police work included Elm Street at Lake Ave, Chestnut Street at Central Street, Chestnut Street at Spruce Street and Pine Street at Lake Ave.

Details on what exactly sparked the police presence remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
