Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing 35-Year-Old Mass. Woman

State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for five days.

Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield home around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Brookfield Police Department.

Tee is described as 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Brookfield police at 508-867-5570.