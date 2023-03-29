Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Police ID Man Killed in NH Crash That Mangled Car, Sent 3 to Hospitals

Paul DiChiara was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to police.

By Staff Reports

Police at the scene of a deadly car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

The driver who died in a New Hampshire crash that also injured a woman and two children and left their car badly mangled Tuesday has been identified.

New Hampshire State Police identified him Wednesday as Paul DiChiara, a 27-year-old from Newton, New Hampshire. They didn't share information on the identities or updated conditions of the other three people in the East Kingston crash — a woman who was airlifted to a hospital in the Boston area and two young children, 3 years old and 9 months old, who suffered serious injuries.

DiChiara was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, police have previously said.

They have yet to share what investigators believe caused the incident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A crash in New Hampshire left a man dead; a woman and two young children were injured, police said.

The crash, which left DiChiara's car apparently split in two on a home's front yard, happened around 1:40 p.m. on Burnt Swamp Road in East Kingston, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Bruins 56 mins ago

Marchand Gives Candid Take on Bruins' Lackluster Performance Vs. Predators

South Boston 1 hour ago

Man in Jail Faces New Murder Charge Over Decades-Old Boston Killing

At least two roads in the area were closed after the crash.

This article tagged under:

car crashNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us