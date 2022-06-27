Police Identify 2 of 3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Police have identified two of the three teenagers who were killed in a single-car crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachsuetts.

The adult victims have been identified as Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 19, of Holland, and Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, state police said Monday. A 17-year-old Oxford boy was also killed in the crash but his name is not being released by police because he is under 18.

A 17-year-old boy from Brookfield was also seriously injured in the crash but no update on his condition was provided by state police Monday.

State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.

School Superintendent Deborah Boyd confirmed Sunday that two of the teens killed in the crash were students at Tantasqua Regional High School, which is located in Fiskdale and serves the towns of Brimfield, Brookfield, Holland, Sturbridge, and Wales.

Brimfield is located east of Springfield, just north of the Connecticut state line.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that the lives of 2 of our Tantasqua High School students were lost in a tragic accident overnight," the superintendent said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff."

Counselors are available at the high school for anyone in the school community who needs support, Boyd added.

The investigation into the cause of the triple fatal crash is ongoing, state police said. No additional information is expected to be released on Monday.