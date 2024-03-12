Massachusetts

Police in Mass. seek missing Hanson woman whose car was last seen in Maine

Massachusetts State Police says the Abington Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Fae Barbone, a Hanson woman last seen in Williamstown last week on the same day her car was spotted in Augusta, Maine

Massachusetts State Police

Police are looking for a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since last week.

Fae Barbone, 40, of Hanson, was last seen Thursday in the area of Williamstown, authorities said.

Her car, a black Ford Fiesta with Massachusetts plates reading "259TB2," was seen the same day parked on a street in Augusta, Maine, according to Massachusetts State Police. She has been known to visit a campsite at Island Pond in the North Maine Woods.

State police said the Abington Police Department was looking for her.

Barbone is described as being a 6'2, 180-pound white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a light blue sweater and black leggings.

Police gave her name as "Daniel 'Fae' Barbone in a missing poster shared on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

