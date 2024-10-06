Mom, daughter fatally shot in Maine, allegedly by dad who turned gun on himself

A mother and her adult daughter were fatally shot in a residential neighborhood in Bath, Maine, Sunday morning, allegedly by the father who then died by suicide.

Maine State Police say they are investigating the double homicide that occurred at 10 Crawford Drive.

Bath police responded to the home shortly before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, state police say. Despite lifesaving efforts, both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was originally reported to have fled the scene following the shooting, so the Maine State Police Tactical Team was called, and they found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the residence, according to police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Lisa Bailey and her daughter 32-year-old Jennifer Bailey, state police say. The suspect is 66-year-old Michael Bailey, who was married to Lisa Bailey and the father of Jennifer Bailey.

Autopsies will be performed at the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta.

Bath police offered their heartfelt sympathy to the victims' family, and asked people to limit any unhelpful comments on social media out of respect for them.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Bath Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident to piece together the timeline of events. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 207-624-7143 or Bath police at 207-443-8339.