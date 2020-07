Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, as a homicide.

The body of 27-year-old Cortez Cornejo of New Bedford was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Horseneck Road.

Homes in the area are secluded and within a mile of Buzzards Bay.

Police believe Cornejo's death to be a homicide. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how he died.