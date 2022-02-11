Local

Police Investigate Shots Fired in Everett

According to a city spokesperson, Everett police are investigating shots fired at the Batch Yard Apartments on Charlton Street Friday morning

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Everett police are investigating a report of shots fired in their city Friday morning.

According to the city's director of communications, police responded to the report at the Batch Yard Apartments on Charlton Street around 11:30 a.m. Investigators do not believe it is random.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor's note: City officials initially said this incident happened in a different location. The text above has been updated to reflect that the investigation is at the Batch Yard Apartments.

