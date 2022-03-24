Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

Police Investigating 2 Home Break-ins in Somerville

Both incidents were reported to police last week

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating two home break-ins that occurred in broad daylight last week in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The first break-in was reported around 8:43 a.m. on March 17 in the area of McGrath Highway and Boston Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller, who said she had heard a loud bang on the side of her home and then saw an unknown man near the window. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect was described as a man, about 5'8" tall, wearing camouflage pants and black sneakers, with tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Another break-in was reported later that same day around 1:30 p.m. in a multi-family residence on Buckingham Street. The victim told police that his laptop, an undisclosed amount of cash and a diamond ring were stolen.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

25-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash in Hadley

Danvers 10 hours ago

Mass. AG Investigating Danvers Hockey Team Controversy

This article tagged under:

SomervilleMassachusettsbreak-inBuckingham Streetboston street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us