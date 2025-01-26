Maine

Police investigating discovery of human remains in Lewiston, Maine

State police said there is no danger to the public

By Marc Fortier

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

Police are investigating after human remains were found in a bog in Lewiston, Maine, on Saturday afternoon.

The human remains were found in the Garcelon Bog at the end of Russell Street, according to state police. Someone who lives in the area came across the remains and contacted authorities.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The state police Major Crimes Unit is assisting Lewiston police with the investigation.

The remains have been transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for identification and further investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

State police said initial findings indicate that the remains had been in the bog for an extended period of time and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us