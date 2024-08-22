Police investigating shooting in Nashua, NH

Police are investgating after a 42-year-old man was found shot in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Nashua police said they responded to a report of shots fired in Sullivan Park on Bowers Street and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. A gun was also located at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The shooting victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and police said they believe the people involved are known to each other.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There is not believed to be any danger to the general public, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.