New Hampshire

Police investigating shooting in Nashua, NH

No arrests have been made at this time

By Marc Fortier

Nashua NH Police

Police are investgating after a 42-year-old man was found shot in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Nashua police said they responded to a report of shots fired in Sullivan Park on Bowers Street and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. A gun was also located at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The shooting victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and police said they believe the people involved are known to each other.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There is not believed to be any danger to the general public, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Former New Hampshire lawmaker loses right to vote after moving out of his district

New Hampshire Aug 21

NH substitute teacher charged with possession of child sex abuse images

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us