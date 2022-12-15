Local

BOSTON

Police Investigating Shooting Overnight in Roxbury

No one was transported from the scene, Boston EMS said

By Alysha Palumbo and Marc Fortier

Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Kensington Street, according to Boston EMS. No one was transported from the scene, they said. NBC10 Boston crews did see what appeared to be a body covered by a sheet in the street, but Boston police have yet to respond to inquiries about the shooting.

The shooting took place by the intersection of Elmore Street near Malcolm X Park. Police had cleared the scene as of Thursday morning after spending hours collecting evidence.

There was a silver car parked nearby at one point with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in it. That car has since been towed from the scene.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made in the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

