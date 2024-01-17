Police investigating suspicious death in Concord, NH

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Tuesday night in Concord, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday that members of his office were responding to a report of a suspicious death of an adult male that occurred in Concord on Tuesday night. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, he said.

No location was given, but the Concord Monitor reported that a large police presence was seen at the intersection of Manchester Street and Old Turnpike Road on Tuesday night.

No further details were released.