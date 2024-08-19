Maine

Arrest made in ongoing murder investigation in Waterville, Maine

The victim's identity has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

State and local police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Waterville, Maine, on Sunday night.

Maine State Police said they responded along with Waterville police at 8:23 p.m. Sunday to an address on Cool Street for a report of a potential suspicious death. They said an autopsy conducted Monday morning determined that the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was from sharp force injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said 41-year-old Thomas Lowrie, of Waterville, was arrested Monday and charged with murder. He was arraigned Monday afternoon, but details were not released.

The victim's identity is being withheld until further DNA testing can be completed and next of kin can be notified.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us