Arrest made in ongoing murder investigation in Waterville, Maine

State and local police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Waterville, Maine, on Sunday night.

Maine State Police said they responded along with Waterville police at 8:23 p.m. Sunday to an address on Cool Street for a report of a potential suspicious death. They said an autopsy conducted Monday morning determined that the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was from sharp force injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said 41-year-old Thomas Lowrie, of Waterville, was arrested Monday and charged with murder. He was arraigned Monday afternoon, but details were not released.

The victim's identity is being withheld until further DNA testing can be completed and next of kin can be notified.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.