Massachusetts

Police investigation underway in Chelsea, area cordoned off with crime scene tape

No details have been released at this hour

By Marc Fortier

A police investigation is underway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, though no details about the incident have been released at this hour.

Police cruisers could be seen at what appeared to be a crime scene in the 500 block of Washington Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Friday. Yellow crime scene tape was cordoning off the area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Chelsea police and the Suffolk District Attorney's Office for additional information.

More New England news

New Hampshire 35 mins ago

State police searching for suspect who ran from vehicle following police pursuit in NH

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Red flag warning intensifies brush fire conditions in Mass.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us