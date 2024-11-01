New Hampshire

State police searching for suspect who ran from vehicle following police pursuit in NH

The person is wanted on multiple warrants, authorities said

New Hampshire State Police say they are actively searching an area of Strafford, New Hampshire, for a suspect who ran from a vehicle following a pursuit.

Troopers are searching the area of Strafford Road, state police said. The suspect is described as a male, wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie. They said he is wanted on multiple warrants.

State police urged members of the public to call 911 if they see the suspect or notice any other suspicious activity.

No further details were released.

