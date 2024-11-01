State police searching for suspect who ran from vehicle following police pursuit in NH

New Hampshire State Police say they are actively searching an area of Strafford, New Hampshire, for a suspect who ran from a vehicle following a pursuit.

Troopers are searching the area of Strafford Road, state police said. The suspect is described as a male, wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie. They said he is wanted on multiple warrants.

Troopers are actively searching the area of Strafford Road in Strafford for a suspect who ran from a vehicle following a pursuit. The suspect is a white male wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie, and is wanted on multiple warrants. Report sightings or suspicious activity to 911. pic.twitter.com/ywb4Srb5YK — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 1, 2024

State police urged members of the public to call 911 if they see the suspect or notice any other suspicious activity.

No further details were released.