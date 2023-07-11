Local

dorchester

Police investigation underway in Dorchester

By Munashe Kwangwari and Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation has gotten underway in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday morning.

A Boston Police Department crime scene response truck was seen along Washington Street, and an area appeared to be blocked off by police tape. Several Boston police cruisers were also at the scene, with dozens of officers seen going in and out of a home.

The Boston Police Department said that it got a call at around 7:30 a.m. for a body found, and crews arrived to find an unresponsive woman on the ground behind the home. The woman's name has not been released.

Boston police said their homicide unit was notified and responded to the scene.

Police have not specifically said if the person has died.

No further details have been released.

