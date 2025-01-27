1 dead, 1 critically injured in New Britain, Conn. shooting

A shooting in New Britain has left one woman dead and one woman in critical condition on Monday and police are searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to Prospect Street around 3 a.m. for a call about a possible domestic violence-related disturbance. It was reported that a woman was suffering from possible gunshot wounds inside of a home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When the first officers arrived, they entered the first floor and found a woman on the floor. She was reportedly unresponsive and had multiple injuiries.

New Britain EMS arrived to provide medical treatment to the woman, but city officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

According to city officials, a second woman was also found. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound. She is currently in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect is known to the two women and fled the scene. Police did not release any details about the suspect.

The New Britain Police Department is investigating with help from Connecticut State Police and the New Britain State's Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. James Krolikowski at (860) 826-3131.