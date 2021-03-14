Police Looking for Missing Lowell Woman

Police are looking for a missing woman from Lowell, Massachusetts, who could be in New Hampshire.

Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen on Friday, March 12.

Lowell police say she was driving to the Ossipee/Effingham, New Hampshire, area in a white Volvo station wagon with Massachusetts plates 926TN7.

Police say Lyons, who is 5'11" tall with blonde hair, could also be in the North Conway area of the Granite State.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.