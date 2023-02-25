Local

Boston

Police Looking for Missing Teen in Boston

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police

Authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Boston who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

15-year-old Danyella Tolbert was last seen in the area of 14 Fayston Street on Thursday morning.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black blouse, black torn jeans, and a Pandora bracelet.

She is a black female, 5'6, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, has a nose ring and braces.

Anyone with any information of her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact police at 617-343-4275.

