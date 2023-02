Northborough Police are looking for a teenager who has been missing since Thursday evening.

Authorities say 15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. was last seen in the Northborough area.

The Northborough Police are searching for Michael Davis Jr. age 15. Michael had been reported missing and was last seen in the Northborough area earlier this evening. Michael is 6 feet tall, slender build, and has red hair. Anyone with information please contact Northborough PD pic.twitter.com/ojQeama74Z — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) February 10, 2023

He is described as 6 feet tall, slender build and red hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Northborough Police Department.