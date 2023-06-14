Police looking for witnesses to road rage incident involving gun in Jackson, NH

Police in New Hampshire are looking for witnesses to come forward after someone allegedly pulled a gun during a road rage incident early Wednesday morning on Route 16 in Jackson.

State police say they were advised to be on the lookout around 6:44 a.m. for a grey Volkswagen sedan, which had been involved in a reported road rage incident near the Dana Place where the driver of a Volkswagen sedan had brandished a firearm and fired it at a second vehicle involved.

A police sergeant found the Volkswagen sedan in the parking lot of a business in nearby Glen, with no one inside it. The sedan's teen driver was soon located and detained, police said. An adult passenger in the Volkswagen, identified as Craig Corsi, of Berlin, was also detained and questioned about his involvement in this incident.

Both the teen and Corsi were later released, pending the results of the investigation, police said.

According to police, there is no known threat to the public.

Any witnesses or drivers with dash cameras are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kempes Corbally at 603-323-3333 or Kempes.R.Corbally@dos.nh.gov.

State police were assisted by local police in Jackson, Bartlett, and Conway. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, the US Forest Service, and the Carroll County Attorney’s Office also helped.