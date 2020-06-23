Police Officer Injured After Incident in Southborough

A police officer has been taken to the hospital after an incident outside the Southborough police and fire stations early Tuesday morning, a Westborough sergeant confirmed.

The department that the officer belongs to remains unclear, but the Westborough Police said the injured officer was not one of theirs.

The Southborough police and fire complex was roped off with yellow crime tape early Tuesday, a police car flashing its lights behind a fire bay and two officers were documenting evidence in front of police station.