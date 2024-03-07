Police release new details on investigation into fatal stabbing in Manchester, NH

Authorities released new details Thursday about a fatal stabbing last weekend in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Carrie Drake, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Vernon Hayford, 75, at an apartment on Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to the apartment around 5 a.m. Sunday and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The case was originally reported as a suspicious death.

An autopsy determined Hayford's cause of death was homicide, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

Drake is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with his stabbing death. She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

She waived arraignment on the charges Monday, police said, and she continues to be held without bail.