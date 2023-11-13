JAMAICA PLAIN

Police release photos of persons of interest in fatal shooting of dog in Jamaica Plain

The dog's owner said it happened near the front door of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police have released photos of several people they are looking to identify as they continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a dog inside an apartment building in Jamaica Plain last month.

The dog, a 1-year-old American Bully, was killed inside the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments on Oct. 19. The dog's owner told NBC10 Boston that the shooting happened near the front door of the apartment building.

The person responsible for firing those shots is still on the loose. Investigators say the people pictured above are persons of interest in the case. They also released a photo of a car they believe was at the scene.

Boston Police Department
Investigators are looking for this car in connection with a shooting that killed a dog in Jamaica Plain in October.

