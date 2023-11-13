SALEM

Police investigating shooting in Salem, Mass.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a shooting in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Salem police said around 8:30 a.m. in a social media post that the shooting occurred in the area of Horton Street and Jefferson Avenue.

They said the shooting is "believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public."

Traffic on Horton Street is temporarily shut down.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting.

