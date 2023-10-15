Police remove large snake from home in Orleans

Officers in Orleans, Massachusetts got a surprise when they helped a resident remove a large snake in their home.

Police say they snake entered the person's house through a door that was left open for their dog.

Authorities identified the snake as a black racer, which are non venomous.

Police say they contained the snake inside a cooler and released it back into the woods.