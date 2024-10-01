Man injured in stabbing on Boston Common

A man was stabbed on Boston Common on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the Brewer Fountain near Park and Tremont streets.
Boston police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Recent incidents of violence on the Common, a popular tourist destination and central point in the city, have those who live and work nearby on edge. Last month, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said it remains a priority to make sure the popular tourist destination remains safe.