Man injured in stabbing on Boston Common

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries

By Marc Fortier

A man was stabbed on Boston Common on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the Brewer Fountain near Park and Tremont streets.

Boston police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Recent incidents of violence on the Common, a popular tourist destination and central point in the city, have those who live and work nearby on edge. Last month, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said it remains a priority to make sure the popular tourist destination remains safe.

