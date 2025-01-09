Randolph

Police say man ran off after crashing in Randolph while fleeing Stoughton police

A man allegedly fled on foot after crashing a car in Randolph, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

Police lights
Getty Images

Authorities are searching for a man they say crashed a car in Randolph, Massachusetts, while fleeing from police in neighboring Stoughton.

The crash happened Wednesday near the North Randolph Fire Station. The man fled on foot, and Randolph police searched the area, but did not find him.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to the area of Canton Street and Marion Street, where a male had been reported going through a backyard.

"We now believe this male may still be in the area," Randolph police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone who sees a suspicious person to call 781-963-1212 or 911.

The Randolph Police Department did not give a description of the man or say why he was wanted in Stoughton. It noted that both police departments were searching with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and its Air Wing helicopter.

This article tagged under:

RandolphMassachusettsStoughton
