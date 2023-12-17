New Hampshire

Police say to avoid Mall of New Hampshire near Red Robin

Manchester police didn't immediately say what prompted them to urge the public to avoid the area

By Asher Klein

NBC 4 New York

There was police activity at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester on Sunday, and local police were urging the public to avoid the area.

The police activity was near the Red Robin, Manchester police said.

They didn't immediately provide more information about what prompted the police activity.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

