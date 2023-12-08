Man accused of manslaughter in deadly Manchester assault

Authorities have identified the man found dead near a high school in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon and say they are looking for a man suspected of killing him.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office had previously said only that it was investigating the death in the vicinity of Central High School and that it was considered suspicious. The investigation prompted a stay-in-place order at the school Thursday.

But on Friday, prosecutors and Manchester police announced that the man was 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas and he died by homicide, from blunt-force trauma to his head and neck.

According to investigators, Thomas was seen arguing with another man near Domino's on Lowell Street. During that argument, the other man attacked Thomas on the sidewalk.

The other man has been identified as 33-year-old Akim Alleyne of Manchester. Police have secured an arrest warrant charging him with reckless manslaughter.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public.

The investigation was still continuing on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or to make an anonymous tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.