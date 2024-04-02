Police search for 15-year-old from Springfield who ran away last month

A 15-year-old boy from Springfield, Massachusetts, ran away last month, and now police are trying to find him, authorities said Tuesday.

Carlos is believed to have runaway at about 5 p.m. on March 27, Springfield police wrote on its Facebook page.

The teen was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He could be in the area of the South End Community Center, police said.

Anyone who sees Carlos or knows his whereabouts should call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line 413-787-6300.