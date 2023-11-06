Police search for gunman in Brockton store shooting

A dispute between a man and a store employee at an Ocean State Job Lot in Brockton, Massachusetts, this past weekend is now leading to a police investigation.

Police are now looking for the gunman believed to be responsible. They said they were able to talk to the victim on Sunday in the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man who was shot pulled a knife out on an Ocean State Job Lot employee before he was shot on Sunday.

Police have identified the gunman and are searching for him at this time. His name hasn't been released.

Ocean State Job Lot released a statement Sunday night, saying, "The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton police to investigate this incident."

A sign posted on the store's door on Sunday said it was closed but would reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Police said there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.