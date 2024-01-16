Police search for missing UMass Dartmouth student-athlete

A UMass Dartmouth student-athlete is missing, police said Tuesday, asking for the public's help in finding him.

Flordan (Flo) Benson Bazile was last seen at Pine Dale Hall, an on-campus dormitory, about 2 a.m. Monday, according to university police. Police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, were also looking for Bazile and gave his last known location as the Coggeshall Street Bridge connecting Fairhaven with New Bedford.

Both departments asked anyone with information about where he is to call UMass police at 508-999-8107.

Fairhaven police said the search was being undertaken by land and water.

Bazile is a sprinter who holds the UMass Dartmouth record for the 100-meter dash, according to his profile on the UMass Dartmouth Athletics website.