Peabody

Police searching for missing girl, 12, last seen at Peabody hotel Sunday

Iris Matul could be in Lynn or Saugus, police said, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Peabody police at 978-538-6300

By Asher Klein

Images of Iris Matul, a 12-year-old girl missing from Peabody, Massachusetts.
Handout

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for two days from Peabody, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday.

Iris Matul was last seen at the Holiday Inn in the city on Sunday. The girl, a student at Pickering Middle School in Lynn, had a Vans backpack and no cellphone, according to a missing persons poster from the Massachusetts Commonwealth Fusion Center.

She is about 4-foot-5 with brown hair and eyes, according to the missing person flyer. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black shirt and pants and white Adidas sneakers.

Iris could be in Lynn or Saugus, police said, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Peabody news

Massachusetts Feb 14

Police respond to Peabody apartment complex for report of shots fired

storm Feb 13

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Ambulance narrowly avoids rollover crash on I-95 in Peabody

This article tagged under:

PeabodyMassachusettsLynnSaugus
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us