Police searching for suspect in armed road rage incident in Manchester, NH

Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on another motorist during a road rage incident in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Manchester police said they responded to the area of Elm Street and Queen City Avenue for a report of someone pointing a gun during a road rage incident.

The caller told police he was driving south on Elm Street near Hayward Street when the incident occurred. As Elm Street merged from two lanes to one, the caller said he failed to see a white vehicle and nearly hit it. He told police the other driver then began flashing their high beams and started following him closely.

At a stop sign at Brown and Queen City avenues, the caller said the other driver pulled up alongside his car and a passenger in the vehicle yelled and swore while pointing a black gun at him. The caller was then able to turn right and get on the highway.

The passenger was described as a man in his mid-20s with a slim build, black hair with a fade and a dark-colored T-shirt. The driver was also a man in his mid-20s who was heavyset. The suspect vehicle was described as an older model, 2-door, white Ford Ranger. It might have had LED-style after market headlights.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.