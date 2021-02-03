Police Seek 12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Lawrence

Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Police in Lawrence did not identify the missing person, but the department shared a photo of her and said she was missing from the area of Thoreau Way.

The police department in nearby North Andover said she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and rainbow-colored flip-flops. She was not wearing a jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Police at 978-794-5900.