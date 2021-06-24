Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
POLICE

Police Seek 2 People After Shots Fired in Somerville

After a report of shots fired, police found seven shell casings on Canal Street in Somerville

By Staff Reports

Somerville Police Department

Police are trying to identify two people who allegedly ran from the scene of a shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday in Somerville, Massachusetts.

After a report of shots fired, police found seven shell casings on Canal Street. Two cars were damaged. The department posted images of the two people and the shell casings on their Twitter account Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information related to the shots fired in Somerville is asked to contact the police department via their mobile app. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Dies When Home Oxygen Bottle Explodes in Springfield

fire 2 hours ago

Photo Gallery: Firefighters Douse Flames at Everett Scrap Yard

This article tagged under:

POLICESomervilleInvestigationshots fired
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us