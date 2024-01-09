hit-and-run

Police seek plow that destroyed Acushnet church sign, drove off

Achushnet police shared images of a pickup truck with a plow attached and emergency lights flashing after it drove into the sign at St. Francis Xavier Church at the intersection of Main and South Main streets

By Asher Klein

A snow plow that crashed into an Acushnet, Massachusetts, church's sign and fence, destroying both, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Acushnet, Mass., Police Department

A snow plow destroyed a church's sign and fence while working Sunday in Acushnet, Massachusetts, and the driver left the scene, police said.

In fact, the driver later passed by an officer who was taking a report and didn't stop and explain what happened, Acushnet police said Tuesday, asking for help finding the driver.

They shared images of a pickup truck with a plow attached and emergency lights flashing after it drove into the sign at St. Francis Xavier Church at the intersection of Main and South Main streets, where police said the vehicle had failed to stop at a stop sign at 8:17 p.m.

The truck backed out from the destroyed sign and fence and drove away, but soon afterward passed the intersection again, this time with the police officer present.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to reach out to Acushnet police at 508-998-0240.

Aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that damaged a church fence in Acushnet, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that damaged a church fence in Acushnet, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that damaged a church fence in Acushnet, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that damaged a church fence in Acushnet, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

More Acushnet news

Fairhaven Dec 30, 2023

Shooting in Fairhaven leaves ex-fire official dead, officer injured: What we know

Massachusetts Nov 26, 2023

Police dogs sweep Acushnet public schools after apparent hoax bomb threat

This article tagged under:

hit-and-runMassachusettssnowacushnet
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us