Police seek public's help investigating crash that killed Waltham officer, utility worker

A week after a police officer and a utility worker were killed by a pickup truck in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, investigators are asking for the public's help reconstructing what happened.

Anyone who was at the scene of the crash, at 166 Totten Pond Road, just before, during or after the 4:15 p.m. incident on Dec. 6 was being asked to get in touch with state and local police.

"If you saw or heard anything that day that you think may be related to the investigation, please reach out. Even if you think it may not be of value, trained investigators may find evidentiary value in what appear to be the most minor of details and would like to hear from you," Waltham police said in a Facebook post.

They also specified they're looking for anyone with dashcam footage in the area of the crash — or the police chase that ensued. People who may have information can contact Waltham police by emailing tips@police.waltham.ma.us, leaving a voicemail at 781-314-3636 or by sending a note on Facebook Messenger.

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid employee Roderick Jackson were killed in the crash, allegedly by Peter Simon, a 54-year-old from New Hampshire. He's also accused of pulling a knife on another officer, stealing his cruiser and crashing it.

Two other utility workers were injured in the crash, and other vehicles were struck by the truck before it was abandoned, authorities have said. The two other workers were treated and released from the hospital.

Not guilty pleas have been entered for Simon on charges including two counts of manslaughter, armed robbery, assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Services remembering Tracey and Jackson were set to be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Hundreds of people gathered in Cambridge on Saturday to honor the memory of the National Grid worker who was killed in Waltham.

The events unfolded after Simon suddenly attempted to make a U-turn, striking a vehicle, prosecutors said.

In an attempt to flee the scene, prosecutors said, Simon continued for about a quarter mile before striking Tracey, 58, and Jackson, 36, of Cambridge. Tracey was working a police detail at a utility work site, a trench that was marked by orange cones and signs and yellow flashing lights, prosecutors said in court. The truck also struck a National Grid truck.

The community in Waltham, Massachusetts, came out to pay their respects Thursday night, as a procession carrying the body of Police Officer Paul Tracey made its way from the Medical Examiner’s Office to the funeral home.

The truck kept going and struck other vehicles before Simon got out and fled, encountering another Waltham officer who was responding to the crash. Simon turned on the officer, brandishing a knife, before taking his cruiser and driving off, prosecutors said.

Other officers pursued Simon and tried to stop him, but each time, he would veer his car into an oncoming officer, prosecutors said. He ultimately crashed and was arrested following a brief foot chase.

Simon has a criminal history in New Hampshire dating back to 2009. He has served time in both the state corrections department secure psychiatric unit and in the state prison on charges including reckless conduct and assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.