Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Townsend Man

Police in Townsend, Massachusetts, are reaching out to the public for help locating a resident who has been missing since earlier this month.

Joseph Paul Knisell, 42, who lives in the Country Estates Development on Turnpike Road in Townsend, has not been seen or heard from since May 2, police said. He was reported missing by a family member on May 13. A subsequent investigation determined that Knisell's cell phone has not been active since May 7, when it was pinged in the area of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joseph Paul Knisell. (Courtesy: Townsend Police)

Townsend police said they are working with law enforcement partners across the region and in Manchester in an effort to locate Knisell. His family members told police that he might be in need of medication.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

His vehicle, a white, 2014 Jeep Patriot with Massachusetts license plate 2RAY93 is also missing.

Police said Knisell has connections to Sarasota, Florida, where he used to live.

"Our main goal is to locate Mr. Knisell to check his welfare, because he may be in need of medications that he requires," Townsend police Sgt. George Reidy said.

Anyone with information on Knisell's whereabouts is asked to call Reidy at 978-597-6214, extension 307 or email him at greidy@townsendpd.org.