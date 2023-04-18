Police Seek to Identify Woman Who Abandoned Puppy in Groveland

Police in Groveland, Massachusetts, are looking to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance footage abandoning a puppy on Monday.

Groveland police said they were called to Sweet Paws Rescue on Main Street around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of an abandoned puppy. They said an Australian Shepherd puppy had been left in an alley near the nonprofit foster-based rescue organization.

Police said they have been able to determine via surveillance footage that the woman who abandoned the puppy had blonde hair and was wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt and driving a black Mazda SUV.

She is being sought on suspicion of animal cruelty, police said.

The dog was not injured.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or her whereabouts is asked to call Groveland police at 978-521-1212.